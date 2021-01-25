OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have shored up their secondary by re-signing defensive backs Abdul Kanneh and Corey Tindal Sr.

Kanneh had signed for a second stint with the Redblacks prior to the cancelled 2020 season.

He made his CFL debut with Ottawa in 2014 and made a game-saving fingertip tackle in the Redblacks' 2016 Grey Cup win over Calgary.

After spending 2017 in Hamilton, Kanneh played two seasons in Toronto. He had a career-high 70 defensive tackles in 2019 to go along with a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

Tindal has played in 49 games over three seasons with the Redblacks, putting up 200 defensive tackles, eight tackles on special teams, three sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles