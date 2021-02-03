1h ago
Redblacks re-sign LB Williams
The Ottawa Redblacks announced on Wednesday the club has re-signed veteran linebacker Avery Williams. The 26-year-old finished with 69 tackles and one sack in 11 games for the Redblacks in 2019.
TSN.ca Staff
Nichols says it was a 'no brainer' to join Redblacks
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Ottawa Redblacks announced on Wednesday the club has re-signed veteran linebacker Avery Williams.
The 26-year-old finished with 69 tackles and one sack in 11 games for the Redblacks in 2019.
The Temple product has spent his two-year career in Ottawa, and has 112 tackles and two sacks in 28 games with the team.