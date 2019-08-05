The Ottawa Redblacks have released veteran linebacker Jeff Knox Jr., the team announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old Knox, who signed with the team last off-season, had played in just one of the Redblacks' games this season.

Knox broke into the CFL in 2015 with Saskatchewan Roughriders, whom he went on to post a career-high 112 tackles with that season. He ultimately spent the first three seasons of his career with the Roughriders before signing with the Argos midway through the 2018 season.

The California University of Pennsylvania product has registered 231 tackles, three sacks and one interception in 51 career games.