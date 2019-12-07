Both members of the Ottawa Redblacks kicking unit will have tryouts with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals later this month, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Punter Richie Leone and kicker Lewis Ward will be trying out with the Bengals later this month, Lalji reported.

Leone has served as the Redblacks punter for the last two seasons, and averaged 48.4 yards on 132 punts last season. The 27-year-old, who also served as the BC Lions field goal kicker from 2015-16, has averaged 48.3 yards per punt over four seasons in the CFL. Leone spent 2017 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

Ward, who was named both the Most Outstanding Rookie and the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018, set a CFL record with 69 straight field goals made.

Ward connected on 98.1 per cent of his field goals in 2018 and 86 per cent this season.