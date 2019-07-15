Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell confirmed Monday that Dominique Davis will start against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

Davis has started each of the team's four games this season, failing to throw a touchdown in the team's back-to-back losses this month. He was 23-of-37 passing for 268 yards with two interceptions and a rushing touchdown in Saturday's loss to the Alouettes.

"There's a lot to be hopeful for with Dom. He's got all the physical tools," Campbell told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa. "When we've had a couple of tough games he's proving to me that he's got the right mindset, he's tough, he's competitive. The guy has started four games in his career, I just think there's so much upside and we're excited to see where it goes with him."

On the season, Davis has completed 103 of 156 attempts for 1,132 years with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Redblacks (2-2) will face the undefeated Blue Bombers Friday night in Winnipeg.