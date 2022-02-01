OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American defensive backs Abdul Kanneh and Randall Evans to contract extensions Tuesday.

Kanneh had three interceptions — one returned for touchdown — and 28 tackles in eight games with Ottawa last season. The 31-year-old, entering his eighth season in Canada, is a former CFL all-star.

Evans, 30, appeared in all 14 regular-season games with Ottawa last season, registering 82 total tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.