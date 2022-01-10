1h ago
Redblacks sign Canadian OL Ruby to two-year deal
The Ottawa Redblacks announced Monday the signing of Canadian offensive lineman Jacob Ruby to a two-year contract.
TSN.ca Staff
The native of London, Ont., was drafted eighth overall by the Montreal Alouettes in 2015 and spent two seasons in Montreal before signing with the Edmonton Elks in July 2017.
Rudy, 29, has appeared in 63 games with Montreal and Edmonton during his career.