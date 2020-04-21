The Ottawa Redblacks announced Tuesday the club has signed former Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Jalen Saunders to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Saunders played two seasons for the Tiger-Cats from 2017 to 2018.

In his rookie season the Oklahooma product recorded 76 receptions for 1,170 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He had 45 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns through nine games in his sophomore campaign before a serious knee injury cost him the second half of the season.

Saunders was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears in the NFL.

Saunders most recently played with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.