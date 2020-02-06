1h ago
Redblacks sign Harris to one-year extension
The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American receiver R.J. Harris to a one-year contract extension. A member of the team the past two seasons, Harris has 111 catches for 1,471 yards and four touchdowns in 30 games with Ottawa.
The Canadian Press
"I knew where I wanted to be and my family and I are excited to be back in Ottawa," said Harris, who was eligible to become a free agent on Tuesday.