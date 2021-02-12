Who are the biggest winners so far in CFL free agency?

The Ottawa Redblacks signed 2020 first-round draft pick and defensive back Adam Auclair and American linebacker Micah Awe.

Auclair, from Quebec City, was selected sixth overall by Ottawa after recording 41 tackles in eight games in 2019 for Laval. He is the younger brother of NFL tight end antony Auclair, who just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Awe put up 129 defensive tackles and 25 special-teams tackles over three years with B.C. and Toronto.