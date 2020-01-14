The Ottawa Redblacks will bring in pending free agent quarterback Nick Arbuckle for a visit next week. The Redblacks acquired the rights to Arbuckle from the Calgary Stampeders earlier this off-season and are hoping to sign the 26-year-old before he hits free agency in February.

FWIW

-Like college recruiting trip. Arbuckle will visit #RedBlacks facilities and city

-Trip will likely not end in signing. Hearing Arbuckle's reps want to give him space to enjoy and observe

-Arbuckle will take his time, but comfort and fit really matter to Arbuckle #CFL https://t.co/CXamEi4002 — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 14, 2020

Postmedia's Tim Baines was first to report the news with TSN's Matthew Scianitti adding the trip will be like a college recruiting trip. Arbuckle will visit the Redblacks' facilities and the city of Ottawa.

Scianitti added the trip will likely not end in a signing with Arbuckle's reps giving the QB space to enjoy the trip. Arbuckle will take his time with the decision.

Arbuckle started seven games for an injured Bo Levi Mitchell in Calgary last year and finished the season with 2,103 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 18 games.