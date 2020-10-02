The Ottawa Senators acquired defenceman Josh Brown from the Florida Panthers on Friday in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

News Release: The #Sens have acquired defenceman Josh Brown from @FlaPanthers in exchange for the team's fourth-round draft pick (95th overall) in 2020: https://t.co/ucsjxAYHRz pic.twitter.com/wRnRpunW17 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 2, 2020

Brown, 26, posted three goals and eight points in 53 games with the Panthers this past season while averaging 13:25 of ice time. He was without a point in two games during the Return to Play.

"Josh Brown is a big, strong defenceman who plays a physical style of game," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. "He's a defensive defenceman who skates very well and who is exceptionally competitive. He's also a very good shot blocker who clears a lot of space in front of the net. We're looking forward to seeing him in our lineup. "

A sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, Brown split the 2018-19 season between the NHL and AHL. He had one goal and two points in 37 games with the Panthers and three goals in 22 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

The fourth-round pick sent to the Panthers in Friday's trade is the 95th overall selection.