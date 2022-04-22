FLINT, Mich. — Nicholas Porco scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as Owen Sound struck first in its Ontario Hockey League first-round playoff series against the Flint Firebirds on Friday.

Porco tallied with 3:15 remaining and the visiting Attack added short-handed empty-net goals by Gavin Bryant and Igor Chibrikov to seal the victory.

Servac Petrovsky, Colby Barlow and William Portokalis had the other Owen Sound goals. Attack goalie Nick Chenard made 31 saves.

Brennan Othmann, Amadeus Lombardi and Coulson Pitre scored for the Firebirds. Luke Cavallin had 24 saves for Flint.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series goes Saturday at the Dort Financial Center.

Elsewhere, the Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Oshawa Generals 6-1 in Game 1 of their series and the Barrie Colts opened with a 2-1 overtime win over the Mississauga Steelheads.

The London Knights posted a 5-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers to tie that series at a game apiece.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.