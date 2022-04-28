Padula’s Mock Draft: Predicting The First Half Of The First Round

One year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2021 NFL Draft with plenty of question marks surrounding what they would do with the fifth overall pick.

Everybody already knew that the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers were in the market for a franchise quarterback with the first three picks.

The draft played out accordingly, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance going 1st, 2nd and 3rd overall.

After the Atlanta Falcons picked tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4, the Bengals had to make a crucial decision at No. 5.

Should they draft an offensive tackle to bolster the protection in front of Joe Burrow?

Or should they select Burrow’s former LSU teammate and the consensus top wide receiver available in Ja’Marr Chase?

Ultimately, Cincinnati drafted Chase with the fifth overall pick.

All he did in his rookie season was help propel the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

Looking ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, there is no consensus top quarterback set to go first overall, never mind going 1st, 2nd and 3rd overall.

Instead, wide receivers are expected to steal the spotlight, with the over/under for wide receivers drafted in the first round currently set at 6.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

While it’s a reach to expect another rookie wide receiver to come in and dominate right away the way that Chase did, it’s not beyond reason.

In the aftermath of Chase’s outstanding rookie year, and with salary cap constraints putting even more pressure on NFL general managers to hit a home run at the wide receiver position in the draft, there’s no doubt that we will see at least five wide receivers selected in the first round for the third consecutive year.

The big question mark is how high will they go?

I tried to answer that question and more while building my mock draft for the first half of the first round.

Here is how I see the top-16 picks playing out tonight.

Domenic Padula’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft

1. Jaguars: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

All signs are pointing towards the Jaguars addressing a need in the pass rush department with the selection of Walker. He’s now -450 to be the No. 1 pick at FanDuel.

2. Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

If he doesn’t go first overall to Jacksonville, Hutchinson won’t have to wait long for his name to be called. Lions’ fans will be thrilled when the Michigan man falls to them.

Palmer explains why he believes Aidan Hutchinson is the best player in the NFL Draft Jesse Palmer explains why he believes Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson is the best player in the NFL Draft and why he expects the Jaguars to take the defensive end first overall tonight.

3. Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

I debated whether I should plug in NC State tackle Ikem Ekwonu with this pick, but I’ll buy into the hype tying the Texans to Stingley and pencil him in as the third overall pick. Stingley is now +175 to go third overall at FanDuel.

4. Jets: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Once the favourite to go first overall, the Jets will be thrilled to get one of the best pure talents in this year’s NFL Draft at fourth overall.

Kayvon Thibodeaux nails his TV audition and shows off the drip Kayvon Thibodeaux shows off his television chops and walks off set after revealing his jewelry.

5. Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

The Giants are another team that needs to improve both their pass rush and their pass protection. Jermaine Johnson could be in play here, but I’ll go with an upgrade to the protection as Joe Schoen continues to build around Daniel Jones entering a crossroads season.

6. Panthers: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Carolina’s offensive line was one of the worst in the entire NFL last season. Rather than wasting a top-10 pick on a quarterback that won’t be able to overcome the deficiencies of the offence as it stands right now, the Panthers can start to lay the foundation for an offence that the quarterback they take in the first round next year can have a chance to succeed in.

7. Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

With James Bradberry likely on his way out, and new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s scheme relying heavily on a shutdown corner, the Giants will take the best corner in the draft with their second top-10 pick.

8. Falcons: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

There was a lot of talk about the Falcons potentially taking a quarterback here, but the focus has shifted to the wide receiver position, where this team is desperate for some help. Garrett Wilson is still the favourite to be the first wide receiver off the board, but I think Williams is the best receiver in this draft, and I think the Falcons will be making a big mistake if they don’t grab him here.

Where does Nick Saban rank Jameson Williams against former Bama receivers? Alabama head coach Nick Saban joins First Take to discuss Jameson Williams ahead of the draft.

9. Seahawks: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Seahawks went in a couple of different directions with this pick, including potentially trading down. If they keep the pick, then upgrading the offensive line with a player that some mocks have going in the top-five would be a good deal.

10. Jets: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

After using the fourth pick on an elite pass rusher, the Jets will draft some much-needed help for second-year QB Zach Wilson with the 10th overall pick by selecting Wilson, who is currently the betting favourite to be the first wide receiver off the board.

11. Commanders: WR Drake London, USC

Terry McLaurin is a star, but Washington still needs some help at the wide receiver position. London will give them a dangerous 1-2 punch at the position.

12. Vikings: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

I don’t see one of the top two cornerback prospects falling all the way to 12th overall, so if the Vikings can’t trade up to get him, they’ll have to settle for the best available alternative with this pick. Hamilton is a pretty good one.

13. Texans: EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Johnson went in the top-10. If he’s still available here, he’d be a perfect fit for Houston. After addressing their offensive line with their first pick, the Texans get another potential future Pro Bowl player at 13th overall.

14. Ravens: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis should fit in seamlessly as a run-stopping force in the Ravens front-seven, where he will get to learn under one of the best in Calais Campbell for the next two seasons.

15. Eagles: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles attempted to trade up for a wide receiver. They might not need to if they can land Olave at 15th overall.

16. Saints: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

After losing Terron Armstead to the Miami Dolphins in the off-season, the Saints land his replacement at No. 16.