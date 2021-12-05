UConn Huskies sophomore guard Paige Bueckers went down with an apparent non-contact injury in Sunday's game against Notre Dame and had to be helped off the court.

Bueckers incurred the injury late in the fourth quarter of a soon-to-be victory over the Fighting Irish while bringing the ball up the court. The Hopkins, Minn., native appeared to slip and twist her ankle.

The 2021 Wooden Award winner had 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting as the Huskies went on to win 73-54.

More to follow.