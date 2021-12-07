UConn Huskies sophomore superstar Paige Bueckers will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a left knee fracture.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury on Sunday against Notre Dame on a non-contact play.

Bueckers incurred the injury late in the fourth quarter of a soon-to-be victory over the Fighting Irish while bringing the ball up the court. The Hopkins, Minn., native appeared to slip and twist her ankle.

The guard is averaging 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.7 steals over six games this season.