Neymar is free to leave Paris Saint-Germain, but only if the price is right.

That's what PSG's sporting director, Leonardo, said on Tuesday, a day after the Brazil forward failed to show up for preseason training amid reports that he seeks a move back to Barcelona.

"Neymar can leave PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone," Leonardo said. "But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him, or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure."

On Monday, Neymar's father claimed that his son's absence was agreed upon with the club, something that Leonardo denied.

"The reason was known and planned for a year as part of his activities for [Neyman's charity] the Neymar Institute," Neymar Sr. told Fox Sports Brazil. "We couldn't postpone them and he will return [to PSG] on July 15."

Signed for a world-record fee of £198 million from Barca in 2017, Neymar has scored 34 times in 37 league matches for PSG over two seasons, but his spell in Paris has been marked by a number of disciplinary issues including a three-game ban for his next three European matches following an outburst at officiating after PSG crashed out of the Champions League to Manchester United last winter.

Leonardo notes that while a transfer might not be out of the question, the club is far away from that at this point.

"One thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us," Leonardo said. "And since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything."

PSG opens up its preseason schedule on July 16 with a match against 2. Bundesliga side, Dynamo Dresden.