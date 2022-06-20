Paris Saint-Germain is turning to a man who once beat them for a Ligue 1 crown to lead them forward.

L'Équipe reports the French champions will name Christophe Galtier manager after agreeing to a €10 million compensation fee with Nice.

Galtier, 55, will succeed Mauricio Pochettino, who has yet to officially be fired by the club, but is expected to depart after 18 months in charge.

A native of Marseille, Galtier was a defender in his playing days, spending time with Marseille, Lille and Toulouse among other clubs over a 15-year career.

Upon his retirement, Galtier immediately joined the coaching ranks, picking up assistant's roles with a number of clubs before becoming manager of Saint-Etienne in 2009 where he spent nine seasons and won the Coupe de la Ligue in 2013.

In 2017, Galtier became manager of former club Lille and would lead the team to its first Ligue 1 title in a decade in 2021, beating Pochettino's PSG to the title by two points. After being unable to come to terms on a new deal, Galtier left the club that summer and joined Nice.

Galtier led Nice to a fifth-place finish and Europa League football next season.

He joins a PSG side that has won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, but has been unable to capture a Champions League title and has crashed out of Europe's top club competition in embarrassing fashion on a number of occasions over the past several years.

Galtier was not believed to be the team's first choice as manager with PSG unable to convince former Real Madrid boss and France icon Zinedine Zidane to take the job.