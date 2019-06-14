Are the Bombers ready to take the next step?

Patrick Neufeld and Chris Matthews will miss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' season opener against the BC Lions Saturday. Both players were listed on the one-game injured list ahead of the game.

Neufeld has been with the Bombers for the past five season and is the projected starter at left guard heading into the season.

Matthews returned to the Blue Bombers after four seasons in the NFL and a brief stint with the Calgary Stampeders last season. Matthews is a projected starter at receiver for the Bombers.