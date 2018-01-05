The New England Patriots have vehemently denied reports of a major rift within the organization as reported early Friday by ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

In a statement, the team said there was no discord affecting the relationship of team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Joint statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/i555gWZIi6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2018

"For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive relationship," the statement read. "In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate to that there is even a need to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united."

The Patriots have a bye this weekend by virtue of finishing as the top seed in the AFC with a 13-3 record. They will host the lowest remaining AFC seed at Foxboro Stadium next weekend.