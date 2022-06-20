Redblacks coach LaPolice: ‘We just got to get better in certain areas’

Ottawa Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice doesn’t sound like he is hitting the panic button following a pair of losses to start the season.

But LaPolice does see room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball after his team fell 19-12 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.

“I thought we just made critical errors at a couple of times,” LaPolice told TSN 1200 on Monday.

While the Redblacks were able to limit scoring chances for the Blue Bombers, LaPolice would like to see his team take advantage of their own opportunities near the goal line.

“When you get inside the 20, you got to manage … you just got to capitalize on those,” said LaPolice.

“Unfortunately, two weeks in row we've had a turnover in scoring position. We fumbled a quarterback sneak and lost the ball. Things we have to clean up, but I told the players have faith. I believe we have a good football team here. We just got to get better in certain areas.”

LaPolice also wants his players to avoid making the sort of mistakes that led to 10 penalties for 96 yards against Winnipeg.

“We usually will talk as a team and review what mistakes we [made]. We had one [penalty] that was just right at the sideline. We just got to escort the guy out instead of just trying to tackle them out of bounds,” he said. “Those are mistakes we got to make sure we don't [do]. Last year we were the least penalized team in our league, so this is a scenario we've got to improve. We just got to make sure we keep teaching the players and educate them.”

Entering a bye week as they prepare to host the B.C. Lions on June 30, LaPolice says the team will not dwell on their 0-2 start.

“I don't think that affects what you [do], you got to put the past behind you. … We'll get back at it and get ready to play.”