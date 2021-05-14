MONTREAL — Pavel Gogolev set up two goals before scoring one of his own to break a 2-2 tie, and the Toronto Marlies edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Justin Brazeau and Kalle Kossila scored first-period goals for the Marlies (13-16-0), who got 39 saves from Michale Hutchinson.

Alex Belzile and Yannik Veilleux replied for the Rocket (23-8-3) in the second period before Gogolev restored Toronto's lead.

Cayden Primeau stopped 18-of-21 shots for Laval.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.