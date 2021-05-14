1h ago
Gogolev leads Marlies over Rocket with three-point effort
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Pavel Gogolev set up two goals before scoring one of his own to break a 2-2 tie, and the Toronto Marlies edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Justin Brazeau and Kalle Kossila scored first-period goals for the Marlies (13-16-0), who got 39 saves from Michale Hutchinson.
Alex Belzile and Yannik Veilleux replied for the Rocket (23-8-3) in the second period before Gogolev restored Toronto's lead.
Cayden Primeau stopped 18-of-21 shots for Laval.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.