MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Five days after Paul Pogba had a penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Marcus Rashford regained spot-kick duties but struck his attempt against the post in the 70th minute, keeping United 1-0 down following Jordan Ayew's 32nd-minute goal.

Daniel James curled in a brilliant equalizer in the 89th minute, seemingly earning United a point at Old Trafford, only for Palace left back Patrick van Aanholt to squeeze a shot under the body of goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of a counter-attack in the second minute of stoppage time.

Palace ended its scoring drought this season to earn a first win from its opening three games.

United picked up four points from its first two games but put in its worst performance of the season.

