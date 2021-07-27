Penny Oleksiak is now the most decorated summer Olympian in Canadian history.

Oleksiak captured bronze in the women’s 200-metre freestyle on Tuesday night, her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, and sixth overall, making her the only Canadian to win more than five at the Summer Games.

With the victory, she passed Rower Lesley Thompson-Willie and runner Phil Edwards, who each have five medals at the Summer Olympics.

She has tied Cindy Klassen and Clara Hughes as the only Canadian Olympians to win six medals.

This is Oleksiak’s second medal of the Tokyo Olympics, as she won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay on Day 2 of the Games.

The 21-year old won gold in the 100-metre freestyle and silver in the 100m butterfly at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She also won a pair of bronze medals in the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays.

More to come.