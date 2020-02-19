Even if Manchester City are banned from the Champions League, manager Pep Guardiola says he isn't going anywhere.

"If they don't sack me, I will stay here 100 per cent more than ever," Guardiola said after the club's 2-0 Premier League win on Wednesday over West Ham. "Firs,t because I want to stay. It's something special, more than the contract I have. I said before, I say now, I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible."

Last week, UEFA announced that City would be banned from Europe's top competition for two seasons due to breaches of financial regulations.

Guardiola insists the matter isn't yet closed.

"The club believes it's unfair so we are going to appeal," Guardiola said. "We are going to fight like we have fought every single game and day we are together until the end of the season. We are optimistic that at the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League."

With the victory, City pulled four points clear of Leicester City for second place in the table. The team takes on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie next week.