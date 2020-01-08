Akil Thomas returns home from World Juniors to surprise from mom

The Niagara Ice Dogs and Peterborough Petes have agreed to a terms on a trade that will send Canadian World Juniors hero Akil Thomas to the Petes, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Sources say the Niagara Ice Dogs and Peterborough Petes have agreed to terms of trade that will send Team Canada standout, Akil Thomas to the Petes. Trade pending Thomas waives no trade clause. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 9, 2020

Dreger adds the deal is contingent on Thomas waiving his no-trade clause and includes a player and four picks heading back to the Ice Dogs.

A player player and 4 picks from the Petes involved. https://t.co/t3j3iQXqZ3 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 9, 2020

Thomas is just days removed from scoring a late go-ahead goal that gave Canada a 4-3 lead and the eventual win over Russia to claim gold at the World Juniors.

In 27 games so far this season for the Ice Dogs, Thomas has 15 goals and 29 assists.

The 20-year-old was drafted in the second round (No. 51) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.