24m ago
Petes set to acquire WJC hero Thomas
The Niagara Ice Dogs and Peterborough Petes have agreed to a terms on a trade that will send Canadian World Juniors hero Akil Thomas to the Petes, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger adds the deal is contingent on Thomas waiving his no-trade clause and includes a player and four picks heading back to the Ice Dogs.
Thomas is just days removed from scoring a late go-ahead goal that gave Canada a 4-3 lead and the eventual win over Russia to claim gold at the World Juniors.
In 27 games so far this season for the Ice Dogs, Thomas has 15 goals and 29 assists.
The 20-year-old was drafted in the second round (No. 51) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.