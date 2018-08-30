New Washington running back Adrian Peterson hit back at FS1's Cris Carter and Shannon Sharpe on Thursday after the pair was critical of his decision to play another season in the NFL at the age of 33.

“Watching some of the things they said about me, man, it really hurt me to the core,” Peterson said to USA Today. “Not only are they black men, but these are people I looked up to. And these are people that made mistakes, especially Cris Carter. So some of the things that came out of his mouth, not only personally, but about me as a player – aw, he’s washed up and this, that and the other, and he should just retire – how dare you."

Peterson, heading into his 12th NFL season, was responding to Pro Football Hall of Famer Carter's comparison of Peterson to his final year in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

"Did you see me in a Dolphins uniform?” Carter said USA Today. “I had no business playing that season. I wouldn’t have admitted it, either. These guys get so sensitive about everything. Adrian had better get over himself. We were all great. But at the end, we all smelled like a baby’s diaper.”

In that season with the Dolphins in 2002 at the age of 37, Carter only appeared in five games, recording eight catches for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Peterson also levied criticism at Hall of Fame tight end Sharpe.

“Then Shannon Sharpe, the same thing," Peterson said. "He said some things and I’m just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that would come out of your mouth.’ I understand that people are entitled to their opinions. That’s the way of the world. But they are in a position where millions of people are watching them.”

Peterson says he's going to use their comments as ammunition to have a big season in the Washington backfield.

“What I’m going to do when I ball out this year,” Peterson said. “I’m going to have all my fans … look up all the people who [said] something negative about me and put them on blast and prove that when they are on TV, they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

The 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player, Peterson's 12,276 career yards are 12th all-time and second among active players behind the Dolphins' Frank Gore. Peterson needs just 37 yards rushing to break into the top 10.

Washington finishes up its preseason schedule on Thursday night with a visit to the Baltimore Ravens and opens up the regular season on September 9 in Glendale against the Arizona Cardinals.