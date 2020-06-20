4h ago
PGA Blog: Canadians in contention at RBC Heritage
Canadians Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes are all in contention in the third round of the RBC Heritage. Conners (-11) is tied for third, just two shots back of the lead. Hadwin (-9) is tied for 20th, four shots off the lead and Hughes (-8) is tied at 37th, five shots off the lead.
TSN.ca Staff
PGA: RBC Heritage - Rd. 2
Canadians Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes are all in contention in the third round of the RBC Heritage. Conners (-11) is tied for third, just two shots back of the lead. Hadwin (-9) is tied for 20th, four shots off the lead and Hughes (-8) is tied at 37th, five shots off the lead.
Hughes tees off at 1:20pm et/10:20am pt and Conners tees off at 2pm et/11am pt.
Hadwin is currently on the course and is nine-under on the day through 15 holes.
Follow the Canadians throughout the tournament on TSN.ca and watch the third round of the RBC Heritage live at 3pm et/12pm pt on TSN1/4, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.
Leaderboard: 1. Joaquin Niemann (-13)
Canadians in the field
T3. Corey Conners (-11)
T20. Adam Hadwin (-9)
T37. Mackenzie Hughes (-8)