Canadians Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes are all in contention in the third round of the RBC Heritage. Conners (-11) is tied for third, just two shots back of the lead. Hadwin (-9) is tied for 20th, four shots off the lead and Hughes (-8) is tied at 37th, five shots off the lead.

Hughes tees off at 1:20pm et/10:20am pt and Conners tees off at 2pm et/11am pt.

Hadwin is currently on the course and is nine-under on the day through 15 holes.

Follow the Canadians throughout the tournament on TSN.ca

Leaderboard: 1. Joaquin Niemann (-13)

Canadians in the field

T3. Corey Conners (-11)

T20. Adam Hadwin (-9)

T37. Mackenzie Hughes (-8)