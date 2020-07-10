6h ago
PGA Blog: Play resumes after second delay
Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan and Nick Taylor are all in contention at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest.
TSN.ca Staff
Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan and Nick Taylor are all in contention at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest:
4:00pm - Play is resuming in Dublin, OH., after Round 2's second weather delay. The most recent pause lasted approximately one hour.
3:03pm - The PGA announces play has been suspended a second time due to dangerous weather.
2:48pm: Nick Taylor used an eagle on his second hole of the day to vault himself to 7-under, six back of leader Collin Morikawa.
2:14pm - Canada's Nick Taylor pared his opening hole of the day and sits at 5-under, eight shots off the lead.
1:55pm - Canadian Adam Hadwin is off and running for the day. He sits at 6-under, seven shots back of Collin Morikawa.
1:40pm - Make it three bogeys in a row for Roger Sloan as the Canadian is now 1-over for the day and sits 10 shots off the lead.
1:33pm - Collin Morikawa birdies his final hole of the day to finish up at -13, six shots clear of the lead. Ian Poulter currently sits in second at -7.
1:13pm - Canada's Roger Sloan bogeys to drop to -5, seven shots off the lead. He is now 1-under for the day.
1:11pm - Collin Morikawa opens with a birdie on the Par 5 seventh to move to -12, four shots clear of the rest of the field.
1:04pm - Rob Oller of the Columbus Dispatch reports things are back on from Muirfield Village.
12:42pm - Play is scheduled to resume at 1pm ET if the weather continues to hold off.
11:43am - Mother Nature has gotten involved and play has been suspended due to a "dangerous weather situation." Collin Morikawa continues to lead by three shots.
11:40am - Canadian Roger Sloan birdies the first hole after playing the back-nine at 1-under to move to -2 for the round. He currently sits in a tie for third place.
11:38am - Leader Collin Morikawa bogeys the Par 4 sixth to drop of -11 but still holds a three-shot lead over Englishman Ian Poulter.