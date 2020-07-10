Adam Hadwin, Roger Sloan and Nick Taylor are all in contention at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio. Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest:

6:11pm - After a sizzling start, Canada's Nick Taylor has played the last five holes at even par and continues to sit at 9-under, four shots back of leader Collin Morikawa.

5:44pm - Adam Hadwin bogeys to drop back to 7-under, two shots behind Nick Taylor in second place and six behind leader Collin Morikawa (-13).

5:04pm - After his third consecutive birdie on the front-nine, Adam Hadwin (-8) now sits five back of the lead and one back of Nick Taylor for second.

4:49pm - Canada's Adam Hadwin is 1-under mid-way through his second round of the weeks and currently sits at -7.

4:30pm - After an eagle on his third hole of the day, Canadian Nick Taylor continues his charge up the leaderboard and now sits 4-under for the round and -9 in total. He is four shots back of leader Collin Morikawa, who is finished for the day. Taylor currently sits tied for second with Sam Burns, who is also finished his round.

4:00pm - Play is resuming in Dublin, OH., after Round 2's second weather delay. The most recent pause lasted approximately one hour.

3:03pm - The PGA announces play has been suspended a second time due to dangerous weather.

2:48pm: Nick Taylor used an eagle on his second hole of the day to vault himself to 7-under, six back of leader Collin Morikawa.

2:14pm - Canada's Nick Taylor pared his opening hole of the day and sits at 5-under, eight shots off the lead.

1:55pm - Canadian Adam Hadwin is off and running for the day. He sits at 6-under, seven shots back of Collin Morikawa.

1:40pm - Make it three bogeys in a row for Roger Sloan as the Canadian is now 1-over for the day and sits 10 shots off the lead.

1:33pm - Collin Morikawa birdies his final hole of the day to finish up at -13, six shots clear of the lead. Ian Poulter currently sits in second at -7.

1:13pm - Canada's Roger Sloan bogeys to drop to -5, seven shots off the lead. He is now 1-under for the day.

1:11pm - Collin Morikawa opens with a birdie on the Par 5 seventh to move to -12, four shots clear of the rest of the field.

1:04pm - Rob Oller of the Columbus Dispatch reports things are back on from Muirfield Village.

12:42pm - Play is scheduled to resume at 1pm ET if the weather continues to hold off.

11:43am - Mother Nature has gotten involved and play has been suspended due to a "dangerous weather situation." Collin Morikawa continues to lead by three shots.

11:40am - Canadian Roger Sloan birdies the first hole after playing the back-nine at 1-under to move to -2 for the round. He currently sits in a tie for third place.

11:38am - Leader Collin Morikawa bogeys the Par 4 sixth to drop of -11 but still holds a three-shot lead over Englishman Ian Poulter.

Leaderboard