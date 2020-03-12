The PGA Tour has cancelled the Players Championship and all upcoming PGA TOUR events through the Valero Texas Open ending April 5.

It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process." The PGA TOUR said in a statement, "We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

More to come.