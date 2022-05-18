Former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $10 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Giants Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal for $10M. A big-time post-draft addition, as Bradberry lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2022

Bradberry, 28, played was released by the Giants on May 9 in order to save $10.1 million in cap space. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $43.5 million contract prior to being released.

In 17 games with New York last season, he recorded 47 total tackles and intercepted a career-high four passes. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

In 92 career games with the Giants and Carolina Panthers, Bradberry has recorded 380 total tackles, four forced fumbles and 15 interceptions.