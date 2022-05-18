2h ago
Report: Eagles agree to one-year contract with CB Bradberry
Former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $10 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $10 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Bradberry, 28, played was released by the Giants on May 9 in order to save $10.1 million in cap space. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $43.5 million contract prior to being released.
In 17 games with New York last season, he recorded 47 total tackles and intercepted a career-high four passes. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.
In 92 career games with the Giants and Carolina Panthers, Bradberry has recorded 380 total tackles, four forced fumbles and 15 interceptions.