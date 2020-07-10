31m ago
Eagles' Jackson fined, still on roster
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday evening that wide receiver DeSean Jackson is being penalized for "conduct detrimental to the team."
TSN.ca Staff
Jenkins calls for 'staying focused' during fight against racial injustice
July 10, 2020
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Jackson's penalty includes a fine.
The Eagles say they are moving forward after “constructive conversations.”
More to follow.