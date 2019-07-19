The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with running back Darren Sproles on a one-year contract, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Sproles only played in six games for the Eagles last season due to a hamstring strain. In those six games he rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown and added 160 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

The 36-year-old back was drafted in the fourth round in 2005 by the San Diego Chargers and signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2011. The Saints traded Sproles to the Eagles in 2014 for a fifth-round pick.

Sproles has totalled 3,784 yards and 27 touchdowns rushing and 5,293 yards and 35 touchdowns receiving in his career.

He made three straight Pro Bowls in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and was named first team All-Pro as a return specialist in 2014 and 2015. Sproles won Super Bowl 52 with the Eagles.

Sproles' 19,520 all-purpose yards are sixth most in NFL history and he needs 162 to tie Tim Brown for fifth most.