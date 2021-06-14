Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco will have some competition behind centre for the Philadelphia Eagles this fall.

The team announced the signing of quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday. The 26-year-old Mullens had spent the entirety of his three-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

A native of Little Rock, AR, Mullens appeared in 19 games for the Niners over the past three seasons, starting 16 games.

In 10 games this past season, the Southern Miss product threw for 2,437 yards on 211-for-326 passing with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

For his career, Mullens has thrown for 4,714 yards with 25 TDs and 22 picks.

Of the three QBs on the Eagles roster, Hurts is the only incumbent on first-year coach Nick Sirianni's team with former starter Carson Wentz traded to the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the offseason.