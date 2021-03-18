The Philadelphia Eagles have sued an insurance company in a dispute over unpaid claims relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In documents filed on March 11 and obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Robert Moran, the team filed a complaint against the Rhode Island-based Factory Mutual Insurance Company.

According to the complaint, the Eagles “have incurred and continue to incur substantial financial loss” and wish to collect on what they say is coverage for up to $1 billion.

“But Factory Mutual stated that it intends to strictly limit coverage to the $1 million aggregate sublimit for Communicable Disease coverage,” the complaint says.

In a statement to Moran, Factory Mutual's parent company, FM Global, says the terms of their arrangement are clear.

"FM Global values the long-term relationships we have with our policyholders and we are proud to be leading the industry for claims service," spokesperson Steven Zenofsky said. "It is unfortunate when legal matters arise because we strongly believe our insurance policies are clear on the coverage provided."

The Eagles are not the first major sports organization to be currently involved in pandemic-related legal matters.

The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings have all previously filed suits over unpaid claims.