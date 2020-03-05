Why Orlovsky is upset over the idea of Foles returning to the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters have mutually agreed to let Peters enter free agency when the period begins on March 18, the Eagles announced Thursday.

"We are appreciative of everything Jason has contributed to the organization over the last 11 seasons in Philadelphia, including building a first-ballot Hall of Fame career and helping us win our first Super Bowl Championship,” the Eagles said in a statement.

"We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency."

Peters, 38, signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2009 season after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. The 2004 undrafted free agent out of Arkansas made two Pro Bowls during his tenure with the Bills (2007-08) and seven with the Eagles (2009-11, 2013-2016).

Peters has started in 195 of the 205 games he has played in over his 16 seasons in the NFL.