The Philadelphia Eagles have waived linebacker Alex Singleton and wide receiver Marken Michel, both formerly of the Calgary Stampeders, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The 25-year-old Singleton won a Grey Cup with Calgary last year, recording an impressive 123 tackles for a second consecutive season. The Montana State product had 15 tackles in Philadelphia's final preseason game.

Michel, 26, had 31 receptions for 435 yards and five touchdowns over 11 games last season wit the Stamps, his second in the CFL. He was also part of Calgary's Grey Cup-winning team.

The Chicago Bears also cut former Stampeder LB Jameer Thurman. Defensive lineman Matthieu Betts from Laval was also cut by the Bears. He was taken third overall by the Edmonton Eskimos in the 2019 CFL Draft,