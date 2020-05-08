Philip Rivers has a job waiting for him whenever his playing days come to an end.

St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope in Alabama announced Friday that Rivers, who signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts in March, will become the head coach at the school upon his retirement - whenever that may be.

“It’s a special day for me and my family really,” Rivers said, per AL.com. “I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!”

Rivers spent the first 16 years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Colts this off-season. The 38-year-old ranks sixth in NFL history in completions, yards passing and touchdown passes and has a 123-101 as an NFL starter