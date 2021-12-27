Philip Tomasino scored a goal and added an assist as Team Canada edged Team Slovakia 3-1 in preliminary round action at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

Tomasino scored the winning goal for Canada (2-0-0-0) at 16:25 of the third period.

Jordan Spence and Jack Quinn also had goals in the victory.

Spence scored at 4:08 of the first period and made his tournament debut after it was announced earlier on Sunday that forward Dylan Holloway would miss the game with an upper-body injury.

Canada also played the game without Braden Schenider, who was suspended for one game after his check to the head of Team Germany's Jan-Luca Schumacher in the team's 16-2 win on Saturday.

Samuel Hlavaj was solid in goal for Slovakia (1-0-0-1). He made 17 saves in a losing effort. Making his first start in the tournament, he weathered an early onslaught in the first period.

Martin Chromiak scored Slovakia's lone goal at 18:36 of the third period.

Canada outshot Slovakia 9-4 after the opening 20 minutes.

Slovakia didn't register their first shot on goal until 5:56 of the first period.

Devon Levi made 20 saves and wasn't tested often in goal for Canada in the first 40 minutes, but when he was, he had to make some difficult saves. Slovakian forward Juraj Slavkovsky had a pair of scoring chances, including one while alone in the slot in the final seconds of the second period.

The Slovaks had more jump in the middle frame and Canada's shot lead after 40 minutes was 16-8.

Slovakia came out hard with several several opportunities late in the third period, including a power play opportunity at 13:37, but Levi held steady.

Shortly after the penalty, Tomasino scored to give Canada a 2-0 lead at 16:25.

Canada outshot Slovakia 22-18.