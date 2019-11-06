1h ago
Kurashev scores winner as IceHogs edge Marlies
The Canadian Press
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Philipp Kurashev scored the winning goal on a second-period power play as the Rockford IceHogs beat the Toronto Marlies 3-1 in American Hockey League action Wednesday.
Reese Johnson tied the game for the IceHogs (6-5-0) after Toronto's Matt Read opened the scoring eight second into the second period. Brandon Hagel added an empty-net goal.
Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 shots for Rockford.
Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Marlies (7-1-3), who suffered their first regulation loss of the season.