ROCKFORD, Ill. — Philipp Kurashev scored the winning goal on a second-period power play as the Rockford IceHogs beat the Toronto Marlies 3-1 in American Hockey League action Wednesday.

Reese Johnson tied the game for the IceHogs (6-5-0) after Toronto's Matt Read opened the scoring eight second into the second period. Brandon Hagel added an empty-net goal.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 shots for Rockford.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Marlies (7-1-3), who suffered their first regulation loss of the season.