The Phoenix Mercury and Sandy Brondello have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Monday.

On behalf of the entire X-Factor, thank you, Sandy. pic.twitter.com/N8elIOG07h — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 6, 2021

Brondello's contract expired at the end of the 2021 season and will not be renewed.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity and time that I have had with the Phoenix Mercury and would like to thank Robert Sarver and Jim Pitman, my staff and players who I have worked with throughout my time. Thank you also to the X-Factor for your support and for making the atmosphere at our games so memorable," Brondello said in a statement.

She took over as head coach in 2013. The Mercury finished the regular season at 19-13 and fell to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.

