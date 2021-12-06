7m ago
Mercury, head coach Brondello agree to part ways
The Phoenix Mercury and Sandy Brondello have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Monday. Brondello's contract expired at the end of the 2021 season and will not be renewed.
TSN.ca Staff
On behalf of the entire X-Factor, thank you, Sandy. pic.twitter.com/N8elIOG07h— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 6, 2021
"I am very grateful for the opportunity and time that I have had with the Phoenix Mercury and would like to thank Robert Sarver and Jim Pitman, my staff and players who I have worked with throughout my time. Thank you also to the X-Factor for your support and for making the atmosphere at our games so memorable," Brondello said in a statement.
She took over as head coach in 2013. The Mercury finished the regular season at 19-13 and fell to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.
