Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse has signed a contract extension with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced on Saturday.

The Hamilton native is working her way back from a torn ACL she sustained in the WNBA semifinals in October.

Nurse, 25, averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 32 games with the Mercury last season, her first year with the team.

“In 2021, Kia Nurse brought the exact toughness, shooting and high basketball IQ we hoped for when acquiring her via trade," said general manager Jim Pitman in a release. "Losing her to injury last October certainly hampered our efforts in the Finals, and we know it hurt Kia not to be able to help her team, but the way she has worked and rehabbed this offseason solidifies for us that she is the kind of person and player we want to continue as a part of the Mercury family, and we are excited to welcome her back for 2022.”

Nurse spent the first three seasons of her WNBA career with the New York Liberty.