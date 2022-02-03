Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that a "problem" with manager Mikel Arteta was the reason behind his Gunners exit.

The 32-year-old Gabon striker was released from his contract on Monday and subsequently signed for Barcelona.

Aubameyang says he's looking forward to a fresh start at Camp Nou.

"It's true that they were complicated months and I think football has these things sometimes," Aubameyang said at his Barca unveiling. "But if I have to say something about [leaving Arsenal], it is that I never wanted to do anything wrong on my part, but I think this is the past and I want to think about the present."

Signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 for a then-club record £56 million, Aubameyang had been frozen out of the Gunners squad and stripped of the captaincy after what the club called his "latest disciplinary issue" in December.

Aubameyang chalks his problems at the club up to issues with the manager.

"I think it was a problem just with [Arteta]," Aubameyang said. "He made the decision. I can't say much more. He wasn't happy, I stayed very calm and that's it."

Aubameyang could see his first La Liga action on Sunday when Barca hosts Atletico. Barca currently sits fifth in the table on 35 points, one behind Atleti for the final Champions League place and 15 adrift of first-place Real Madrid.