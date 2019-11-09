Engvall scores twice to lead Marlies over Griffins

GRAND RAPID, Mich. — Pierre Engvall scored twice and Kasimir Kaskisuo made 31 saves as the Toronto Marlies beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Kenny Agostino, Garrett Wilson and Pontus Aberg also scored for the Marlies (8-2-3).

Dominic Turgeon and Filip Zadina replied for the Griffins (6-6-2).

Filip Larsson stopped 18-of-22 shots in a losing cause.