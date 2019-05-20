As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the world hockey championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities in Slovakia, discussing the hot topics of the day.

In this edition of 'Dreger Cafe,' Darren goes one-on-one with Columbus Blue Jackets and Team Canada forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Here are a few topics that stood out.

Dubois on the emotions associated with the Jackets' sweeping the Lightning in the playoffs:

"I don't think anyone was thinking that we were going to win 4-0. We finished the year strong, strung a couple wins together to finish the year, and I think we were playing really well, too. The confidence was high in our dressing room, and we all thought we had a special group. First game we’re down 3-0 and then we come back to win 4-3 was an unbelievable start to the series; we got the momentum on our side. When we came home to Columbus our fans were just going crazy. It was unbelievable and a great experience."

Dubois on Columbus adding Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel ahead of the trade deadline:

"We didn't really know before what was going to happen, whether the organization was going to make moves, sell or buy. And then we're in Ottawa to play the Sens and we get there in the morning just for a video, and then we hear that we got Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel and that Duchene's going to be in the lineup tonight. It all happened so fast. It gives confidence to the guys in the dressing room whenever your management decides that they want to win this year. It wasn't easy at the start, figuring everything out, but we finished the year strong and that's what really matters."

Dubois on what's it's like to play for Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella:

"He's a fun coach to play for. He cares a lot about the players. He cares a lot about everybody's mood, and not just on the ice but off the ice, too. He wants everybody to be happy. When I first got to [Columbus], I was expecting someone who says a joke and you don't know if you should laugh or not. He's a funny guy. He gets emotional sometimes, like every coach, but he's a fun coach to have."