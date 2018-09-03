Stephen A. goes off on Gruden for Mack comments

Things just got more awkward in Pittsburgh.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement that he is "disappointed [Bell] has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates" as the star running back continues his holdout.

"Coach Tomlin and the coaching staff will continue to focus on preparing the players on our roster for our regular season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns," the rest of the statement read.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell has not reported to Steelers camp as of mid-day on Monday, continuing his holdout that has lasted all of training camp. He has not signed his $14.5 million franchise tender and cannot play until he does so.

Last year, when Bell played under the franchise tag, he reported to the Steelers on Labour Day and suited up in Week 1. It's unclear this time around if he'll start the season with the club.

The Steelers open the season Sunday in Cleveland.