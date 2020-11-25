The Thursday evening game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed until Sunday, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The game that was supposed to cap off a U.S. Thanksgiving tripleheader is being delayed until Sunday afternoon due to a series of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests with the Ravens.

Thursday's other games - the Houston Texans visiting the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Washington Football Team - will go on as scheduled.

Football being played on American Thanksgiving has been a tradition dating back to 1920. Traditionally, the Lions and Cowboys would host the two games played since 1970 until a third contest was added in 2006.

The 9-0 Steelers are the NFL's last unbeaten team.