Clark agrees with NFL's decision to push back Ravens-Steelers to Sunday

The Thursday evening game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens has been postponed until Sunday, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The game that was supposed to cap off a U.S. Thanksgiving tripleheader is being delayed until Sunday afternoon due to a series of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) tests with the Ravens.

The Steelers and Ravens game which was scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been moved to Sunday per source — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 25, 2020

Thursday's other games - the Houston Texans visiting the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Washington Football Team - will go on as scheduled.

Football being played on American Thanksgiving has been a tradition dating back to 1920. Traditionally, the Lions and Cowboys would host the two games played since 1970 until a third contest was added in 2006.

The 9-0 Steelers are the NFL's last unbeaten team.