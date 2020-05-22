The Pittsburgh Steelers are offering only 50 per cent of their normal allotment for individual ticket sales as a means to account for potential social distancing guidelines, the team's director of communications confirmed on Friday.

Single-game tickets went on sale to the public earlier on Friday morning.

The #Steelers held back 50% of the normal ticket inventory when individual game tickets went on sale today for the 2020 season. We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year. https://t.co/MTdXg2buS0 — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) May 22, 2020

"We are being proactive with these limited amount of tickets as we are preparing for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field this year," Burt Lauten tweeted.

Heinz Field's normal capacity for Steelers games is 68,400.

The NFL has yet to announce any kind of formal guidelines for opening stadiums to the public at this point or what possible precautions might be officially mandated league-wide.

The first exhibition game is currently scheduled for Aug. 6 when the Steelers face the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH.