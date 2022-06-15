The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked up a key piece of their secondary.

The team announced the re-signing of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract.

We have signed S Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 15, 2022

The deal carries with it a four-year extension worth a reported $73.6 million with $36 million in guarantees.

Fitzpatrick, 25, becomes the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

"Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years," general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. "When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

The Old Bridge, NJ native is headed into his fifth NFL season and fourth in Pittsburgh. He appeared in 16 games for the Steelers last season, recording 124 tackles, a forced fumble and a pair of interceptions.

"I love the history here," Fitzpatrick said in a statement. "What it stands for. The standard we are held to. The standard Coach (Mike) Tomlin holds us to, on the field and off the field. The standard of winning playoff games, division titles and championship games. I really like it here. I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."

Twice an All-Pro, Fitzpatrick was originally taken with the 11th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama by the Miami Dolphins. He was traded to the Steelers early into the 2019 season in exchange for a package of draft picks, including a 2020 first-round pick the Dolphins used to select tackle Austin Jackson out of USC.

In 64 games over four seasons, Fitzpatrick has 352 tackles and 13 picks, including three returned for touchdowns.